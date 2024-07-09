Slow or No Internet? Help steer funding to improve internet connectivity in Nevada County

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – In order for future broadband funding to go where it is needed most, Nevada County needs residents’ help to determine whether the current broadband map accurately reflects service at their home or business.

By July 31, residents with slow or no internet should follow these three easy steps:

Visit the Consumer Challenge Map website and enter an address. Check broadband availability. Does the map show internet service is available where

there isn’t any? If there is service, does the map accurately show the speeds received? If the information is incorrect, submit evidence through the website. The evidence will go

to an organization that can submit a challenge to the data.

“The state and federal government are putting billions of dollars into improving broadband infrastructure,” said Steve Monaghan, director of Information and General Services. “Nevada County is poised to support internet providers to build new infrastructure as quickly as possible through our pre-approved environmental impact report, but we need our residents’ help confirming that there are major gaps in our internet availability, so the funding comes here.”

Internet providers frequently overestimate their Internet coverage, especially in rural communities. This data drives state and federal funding availability to improve Internet connectivity. If a challenge to California’s outdated internet coverage maps is successful, that address may become eligible for funded broadband infrastructure.

This fall, Nevada County plans to fund the second round of Last-Mile Broadband grants to internet service providers willing to expand broadband infrastructure to include more customers. The money which will come from American Rescue Plan Act (COVID relief) funds, can be used to pay for up to 50% of a project’s costs, including permitting, project plans and construction.

Learn more about helping improve broadband service in Nevada County at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/Broadband .