Slowed rate of virus spread ‘a trend’

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 8,706 by Thursday morning. There are 152 new cases since Oct. 8, indicating a 2% increase over last week.

Of the 8,706 total cases, 7,871 have been released from isolation and 735 remain active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 25 people have died — one this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 100.

The rate of spread has slowed considerably from that of mid-August, and Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake said the downward slope is finally consistent enough to identify as “a trend .”

Blake said, however, that the county’s case rate remains high enough to have previously fallen into the most restrictive tier of the now-lifted Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and that Nevada County is still ranked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a “high” level of community transmission.

Nevada County administered 1,567 vaccines over the last week — over double the amount issued the week before — bringing the total number of doses delivered to 118,694. Over the course of last week, 411 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing that number up to 55,718.





County orders require everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors in public settings and businesses.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 478 new cases, a 1% rise in cases from the prior week.

There were 21 recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 405.

Placer County has distributed 487,991 vaccines since their introduction. There were 1,777 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, which was more than the prior week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 231,614 people.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

PFIZER BOOSTER DOSES

According to a county news release, California is now cleared to offer a booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The supplemental dose is intended first for those aged 65 and older, long-term care residents, and people aged 50 to 64 with either underlying medical conditions or increased risk of social inequities — “including communities of color,” the release states.

