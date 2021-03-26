Small Business, Big Applause: Truckee recognizes local business innovation during pandemic
The town of Truckee continued its new Small Business, Big Applause program this week, recognizing a duo of local enterprises that have been innovative during the outbreak of CODID-19.
The town recognized Grocery Outlet and its operators Ryan and Sharron Parrish, as well as W&T Graphix and its owners Wes and Tonya Beyer.
During the pandemic, Grocery Outlet, which opened its doors in June, has helped provide meals to those in need by donating excess food items.
“We’re grateful to be here. The response from the community has been fantastic,” said Ryan Parrish. “Food security is a big deal for us … it’s a big piece of what we do.”
Truckee also recognized W&T Graphix, which has served the community for more than 30 years. The company remained open during the pandemic as an essential business, and provided services to the hospital, the town, the police, and others.
“We would just like to thank this community that we’ve been a part of for most of our lives,” said Wes Beyer. “Everybody pulled together and did the best we could, and we’ve all come out the other side intact.”
Tuesday’s awards marked the second installment of Truckee’s Small Business, Big Applause.
“It’s so nice to have the opportunity to find the positive in all that we have been through over the last year,” said Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Small Business, Big Applause: Truckee recognizes local business innovation during pandemic
Grocery Outlet was recognized with one of Truckee’s Small Business, Big Applause awards during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. | Courtesy photo