Small business owners sour on three legislative ideas 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Results from four ballot questions released today by NFIB show small business owners in the Golden State decidedly against three legislative measures being bandied about, either in bill form or in discussion, and support for one.

Every year, the National Federation of Independent Business polls its membership, made up entirely of small business owners, on state and federal issues vital to their survival. Results center NFIB’s lobbying positions in Sacramento and in Washington, D.C.

“The results from this year’s state ballot are not that surprising, but the percentages for or against each question are instructive for their level of intensity,” said John Kabateck, California state director for NFIB. “We are already the highest taxed and regulated state in the nation, so adding more will never set well with small business owners.”

This year’s state ballot asked four questions.

Should California abolish private insurance plans and replace them with a government-run “single payer” healthcare system?

Yes 5%

No 89%

Und. 6%

Should California reduce full-time work hours from 40 to 32 hours per week?

Yes 2%

No 95%

Und. 3%

Should all California businesses be required to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and those of any entity with whom they do business?

Yes 2%

No 94%

Und. 4%

Should California amend its constitution to require voter approval for all new state taxes and tax increases passed by the legislature?

Yes 87%

No 8%

Und. 5%

