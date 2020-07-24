Small business PPE pickup set for July 28-30

On July 28, 29, and 30, Eastern Nevada County businesses and organizations can pick up no-cost Personal Protective Equipment at the Truckee Rodeo Grounds from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations with fewer than 25 employees are eligible for no-cost PPE.

To request PPE, you must complete an online application in advance to expedite the processing and distribution of the PPE.

Please use this link to sign up: https://bit.ly/SmallBusinessPPETruckee.

Five pallets of materials have been delivered into Truckee for the distribution, including more than 100,000 masks and 860 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“We need to be doing everything we can to prioritize the health of our local businesses and organizations, including keeping their employees safe and healthy and minimizing the spread of Covid-19,” said Courtney Henderson, distribution site and volunteer coordinator. “This program is critical to achieving all of those goals. We hope that any local business or organization that has less than 25 employees will come out and pick up their no-cost PPE.”

Those picking up their no-cost PPE will also receive an information packet, with Covid-19 mitigation best practices, business and social services information, and Census completion flyers.

The PPE is being provided from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and being distributed as a partnership between the County of Nevada, Town of Truckee, Sierra Business Council, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, the Truckee Welcome Center, Truckee Tahoe Airport, and Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce