Small plane crash Tuesday in Meyers claims life, another airlifted to hospital
Special to the Sierra Sun
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A small plane crash Tuesday afternoon in Meyers resulted in one death and another being airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition.
A Cessna Skyhawk II was a heap of bent metal as it laid upside down on the ground next to granite boulders and trees.
The crash was off Rainbow Road, off California State Route 89 near several homes and there were several curious onlookers.
There was no fire associated with the crash that happened around 3:30 p.m.
The identity of those on board will not be released until their identity is confirmed and family have been notified.
The one patient surviving the crash was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
El Dorado County Sheriff said in a social media post that is in communication with the Federal Aviation Association and The National Transportation Safety Board who will conduct the investigation.
Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and El Dorado Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Bill Rozak is the Editor for The Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User