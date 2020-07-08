Small plane crash Tuesday in Meyers claims life, another airlifted to hospital

A small plane crashed Tuesday in Meyers.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A small plane crash Tuesday afternoon in Meyers resulted in one death and another being airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A Cessna Skyhawk II was a heap of bent metal as it laid upside down on the ground next to granite boulders and trees.

The crash was off Rainbow Road, off California State Route 89 near several homes and there were several curious onlookers.

There was no fire associated with the crash that happened around 3:30 p.m.

The identity of those on board will not be released until their identity is confirmed and family have been notified.

The one patient surviving the crash was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

El Dorado County Sheriff said in a social media post that is in communication with the Federal Aviation Association and The National Transportation Safety Board who will conduct the investigation.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and El Dorado Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

