Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe

Earthquake map which shows several smaller quakes than the one that hit Tuesday night.

Provided

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night.

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point.

The quake had a depth of more than 3 miles.

There have been several smaller quakes in December near the same location. For more information, view the map at http://www.seismo.unr.edu/Events/main.php?evid=854250