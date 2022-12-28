Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night.
The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point.
The quake had a depth of more than 3 miles.
There have been several smaller quakes in December near the same location. For more information, view the map at http://www.seismo.unr.edu/Events/main.php?evid=854250
