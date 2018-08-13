Smoke free? Clear, sunny conditions in forecast for Lake Tahoe region

After several weeks filled with smoke from regional wildfires, the Lake Tahoe Basin should be able to breathe easier.

The coming week will bring mostly sunny and clear conditions to Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be the primary exception to the otherwise pleasant week. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast, primarily after 11 a.m.

The chance of precipitation during the day is 30 percent, before falling to 20 percent in the evening.

Crews have made progress on the largest fires burning around the state.

Those fires sent smoke into the region over the course of several weeks. Just days ago, the smoke triggered an air quality alert in the region.