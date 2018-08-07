Smoke from California wildfires lingering in Lake Tahoe Basin

Unhealthy and very unhealthy air conditions could be possible on Lake Tahoe's South Shore today as wildfires continue to burn across Northern California, sending smoke across the region.

Those fires continue to bring hazy conditions and degraded air quality to northeast California, the Sierra and western Nevada, the National Weather Service warned Tuesday.

Areas at the greatest risk for unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality are Douglas, El Dorado, Lassen, Alpine and northern Mono counties.

The Mendocino Complex Fire is now largest in California's recorded history. The blaze is currently threatening 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.

Crews have made progress on the Carr Fire burning near Redding. It is about halfway contained.

Shifting winds could help clear some of the smoke in the Sierra over the next several days. A shift to a east-to-southeast direction would carry the bulk of any new smoke away from the area, the service states.

The service warns, though, that the reprieve could be short lived as westerly flow could return late in the week and for the weekend.

The region will see above-average temperatures this week. Tuesday's high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 83 degrees before climbing to 86 Wednesday.