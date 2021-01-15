Smoke may be visible this week at Tahoe from 11 prescribed burns

There are 11 prescribed burns this week at Lake Tahoe, weather permitting. Provided



There are about a dozen prescribed fire operations around Lake Tahoe this week to burn piles and underbrush that fuels wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service said if the weather cooperates, smoke will likely be visible from 11 prescribed fires.

Pile burning is intended to remove excess fuels (branches, limbs and stumps) that can feed unwanted wildfires and involves burning slash piles that are constructed by hand and mechanical equipment.

Understory burning is low intensity prescribed fire that takes place on the ground (the understory). Understory burning uses a controlled application of fire to remove excess vegetation under specific environmental conditions that allow fire to be confined to a predetermined area.

Officials say winter’s cooler temperatures and precipitation bring ideal conditions for controlled burns.

Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions, said a press release. Officials said prescribed fire smoke is generally less intense and of much shorter duration than smoke produced by wildland fires.

The Forest Service is conducting the operations in conjunction with the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, which includes representatives of Tahoe Basin fire agencies, Cal Fire, the Nevada Division of Forestry, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and others.