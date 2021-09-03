Smoke puts high school sports on hold

Smoky conditions have canceled much of high school sports competition during this past week.

From soccer games, volleyball and tennis matches, to North Tahoe football team’s season opener, many sporting events across the region have either been postponed or canceled.

While smoke sidelined several games, there were a few teams that managed to get some competitive action in during the week.

WOLVERINES

Truckee football got off to a rough start to the season on Saturday, falling 38-16 on the road to Sutter.

Truckee junior varsity suffered a loss as well, dropping their contest against Sutter, 36-0.





The Wolverines are set to travel to Fallon tonight to face Churchill County for a non-league matchup. The Fallon Greenwave lost their first game of the season, 42-18, to Reno.

TRUCKEE VOLLEYBALL

After winning a pair of tournament games last weekend, Truckee picked up a 3-1 victory on the road Wednesday night against Lowry in a non-league matchup.

The girls are now scheduled for a pair of non-league games next week. The team first travels to Dayton on Wednesday, and then hosts Churchill County next Friday.

