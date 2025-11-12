Snow and festivities: Everline Resort debuts Everline Enchanted

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – As the holiday season approaches and Tahoe prepares to transform into its iconic winter wonderland, Everline Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe, is launching its first-ever Everline Enchanted. The immersive celebration will turn the resort into a glittering alpine wonderland.

“With Everline Enchanted, we want to capture everything that makes the holidays in Tahoe so special: the snow, the adventure, the scenery, and the simple moments spent with family by the fire,” said Nicole Gorman, resort manager of Everline Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, the resort will come alive with a festive, storybook holiday experience where guests can enjoy winter wonder, merriment, and memories. From Thanksgiving through New Year’s, the property will be brimming with seasonal magic and family-friendly activities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to the mountains for another season of joy and togetherness,” Gorman said.

Set at the base of Palisades Tahoe with ski-in/ski-out access, Everline Enchanted captures the nostalgic charm and excitement of the holidays in the mountains. Guests can wake up to breakfast with Santa, unwind with fireside bedtime stories from Mrs. Claus, and sip festive cocktails and cocoa beside a giant gingerbread house in the lobby. Families can join in gingerbread and cookie decorating, ice skating with Santa, and movie nights under the glow of the Sierra peaks, and more.