Snow Camping 101 with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Rim Trail Association offers Snow Camping 101 this winter to learn tips and tricks on how to enjoy a night out in the snowy backcountry. New and seasoned backcountry enthusiasts eager to add a season to their camping experiences are welcome.

The Snow Camping 101class will be held in the classroom and field on February 5 - 6, 2022.

Itching to get out on the Tahoe Rim Trail this winter, but not sure if you’re ready to take on the challenge alone? Join the TRTA for its Snow Camping 101 course. TRTA instructors will teach students the fundamentals of winter trip planning, Leave No Trace, staying warm, shelter orientation, backcountry cooking, and gear.

On February 5, spend the day in the classroom learning the concepts and partaking in a gear shakedown followed by an afternoon in the field on the 6th focusing on real-life application from the classroom lecture with hands-on practice under instructor direction and supervision. Cost is $100 for TRTA members and $130 for non- TRTA members. Register at tahoerimtrail.org/event/snow-camping-101 today!