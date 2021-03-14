Snow expected this evening through Monday

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the Truckee-Tahoe area as a low-pressure system makes its way into the region tonight.

The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m. tomorrow.

“Snow will develop late this evening in the Sierra with snow covered roads for the morning commute,” said the weather service. “Some of this snow will spill over into western Nevada before sunrise Monday.”

The weather service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of snow at lake level and 4 to 8 inches above 7,000 feet. Southwest winds could also gust around 30 to 40 mph.

“Plan on slippery road conditions and travel delays,” said the weather service in its winter weather message. “The hazardous conditions will likely impact this evening`s ski commute as well as Monday morning`s commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. Blowing snow may reduce visibility at times.”

Find updated road conditions in California at roads.dot.ca.gov or in Nevada at nvroads.com .

The early part of this week is forecast to be sunny to partly cloudy. Another storm is expected to move into the area Thursday morning, leading to a chance of snow through Sunday.