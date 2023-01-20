Snow in rearview for now, but cold temps, wind hanging around

A view of Lake Tahoe Friday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The snowy weather may be in the rearview mirror but wind and unseasonably cold temperatures are hanging around.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a lake wind advisory in place through 1 p.m. Friday for easterly wind gusts expected to reach 30 mph causing waves up to 3 feet on Lake Tahoe, which could be hazardous for small boats, paddle boards and kayaks.

The high on Friday will struggle to go reach freezing with the overnight low expected in the low single digits.

Saturday is looking like a calm, bluebird day with high and low temps in the normal range, high of about 40 and low of 19, with winds up to 10 mph.

The service said Sunday and Monday a cold system will track out of the north and bring another round of cold temperatures, strong ridgetop winds, high elevation wind chill concerns and maybe some light precipitation. Winds are expected to range from 10-15 mph and up to 60-80 mph on Sierra ridges during the day and up to 100 mph Sunday night.

“Some mountain recreation impacts can be anticipated with breezy conditions on Lake Tahoe also possible,” the service said. “One thing of particular concern will be dangerous wind chills in the higher elevations Sunday night through Monday.”

While the daily high temps will head into the normal range, the overnight lows through Wednesday night are all expected to be in single digits, about 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages.