Snow leads to chain controls throughout Truckee-Tahoe area

Snow caused chain controls and spin outs on Truckee-Tahoe area highways Thursday morning. About a foot of snow could fall today, the National Weather Service said.
CHP incident logs reported holding eastbound I-80 traffic at Cisco due to multiple spin-outs in the area of Soda Springs, as of 7:30 a.m. A collision involving three vehicles was reported at Highway 89 and W River Street.
Chain Controls
Interstate 80:
I-80 is closed to single drive axle tractor-semitrailers towing double trailers at Applegate for eastbound traffic and at the Nevada state line for westbound traffic, due to spin outs.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to the Nevada state line and vise versa.
Highway 267:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.
Highway 89:
Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoma to the west Junction of I-80.
Highway 28:
For eastbound traffic: Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to Tahoe City.
Highway 20:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.
