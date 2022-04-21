Snow leads to chain controls throughout Truckee-Tahoe area

Snow caused chain controls and spin outs on Truckee-Tahoe area highways Thursday morning. About a foot of snow could fall today, the National Weather Service said.

CHP incident logs reported holding eastbound I-80 traffic at Cisco due to multiple spin-outs in the area of Soda Springs, as of 7:30 a.m. A collision involving three vehicles was reported at Highway 89 and W River Street.

Chain Controls

Interstate 80:

I-80 is closed to single drive axle tractor-semitrailers towing double trailers at Applegate for eastbound traffic and at the Nevada state line for westbound traffic, due to spin outs.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to the Nevada state line and vise versa.





Highway 267:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Highway 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoma to the west Junction of I-80.

Highway 28:

For eastbound traffic: Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles east of Tahoe City to Tahoe City.

Highway 20:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Washington Road to the Junction of I-80.