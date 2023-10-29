SNOW Museum completes Environmental Impact Report; Launches fundraiser with Travis Ganong

A temporary museum is open upstairs at the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City.

Over the summer, the Sierra Nevada Olympic & Winter Sports Museum completed an Environmental Impact Report, which assess potential impacts and mitigation measures associated with the Museum’s construction and operation in the County Park at the entrance to Olympic Valley. Co-Applicant, Placer County will lead the public review period, anticipated to finish by Spring, 2024. The County will manage park operations, maintenance and activities post construction.

Enter to win a ski day with Olympian Travis Ganong

In an effort to bring the museum into its next phase, The SNOW Sports has launched an online auction with packages every ski aficionado will want to bid on: an exclusive ski day with Lake Tahoe local and ski racing Olympian, Travis Ganong.

Up to ten children (or young at heart adults) will have the chance to enjoy a ski day with Travis at his home mountain, Palisades Tahoe.

Other auction items include two season passes to Palisades Tahoe for the 2023/24 winter season, two 2-day VIP tickets to the Men’s World Cup Races: Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, and a 7-night stay at any Grand Pacific Resorts property. View the online auction here: https://thesnowmuseum.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/snow-sports-museum-online-auction .

For more information or to enter the auction please visit http://www.thesnowmuseum.org .

A temporary museum, upstairs at the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City, is open 10-5 daily. Displays include Olympic and Sierra Ski history memorabilia, plus stories about past, present and future regional athletes and the rich history of our sport in the Sierra Nevada.

SNOW’s Collections and Archiving Team is organizing artifacts from more than a century of California skiing history in preparation for the forthcoming museum by. This inventorying project is in collaboration with students from Sacramento State and interested community volunteers; for more information or to volunteer, contact program director Conor Villines at collections@thesnowmuseum.org .