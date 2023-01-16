Snow to fall through Monday, sunshine expected for Tuesday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow continues to fall during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but a break is on the horizon.
Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Palisades reporting 9 inches in the last 24 hours.
Palisades is expected to receive 5-9 inches throughout the day Monday and Northstar is expected to receive 4-8 inches.
The National Weather Service Reno has a storm warning in place until 10 p.m. Monday, Jan 16, with heaviest snowfall rates expected during the morning and afternoon and snow rates tapering off through this evening.
There is a 10% chance of isolated lightning strikes this afternoon.
NWS Reno is looking for snowfall reports this morning. They are asking people to report their location, elevation, depth and pictures on the NWS Facebook page.
Chain control is in place on Interstate 80, State Routes 267, 89 and 28. For updated road conditions, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or https://www.nvroads.com/.
The sun is expected to come out on Tuesday, with a high of 30. Clouds are expected to more back in Tuesday evening and several more inches of snow are forecasted to fall on Wednesday.
There is a slight chance snow will fall on Thursday with little to no accumulation. The weekend will be sunny and dry.
