Snow, traffic to make driving difficult Friday

Traffic is backed up through Truckee as drivers try to get to Palisades.

Provided / Truckee Police Department

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Between heavy snow and World Cup traffic, officials are expecting adverse road conditions throughout this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for 3 to 7 inches on Friday in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. Above 7000 ft. elevation, 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected to fall near and west of Highway 89, according to a winter weather advisory.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the advisory continued.

Despite the weather, the World Cup at Palisades Tahoe is continuing as expected. The Truckee Police Department posted a warning about driving conditions on their Facebook Friday morning.

“Check road conditions before you travel, reduce speeds and being very “light” on vehicle controls is the best method for maintaining control. Light acceleration, light turning movements and light braking coupled with reduced speeds and increased following distances are by far the most proactive things you can do,” the post stated.

They also warn you to check wiper blades, washer fluid and tires, as well as practicing chain installation if your vehicle doesn’t have 4WD/AWD.

Highway 80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada State line with no estimated time of re-opening.

Highway 50 and Mt. Rose Highway have chain controls in effect.

The snow is expected to calm this weekend, 1 to 2 inches on Saturday and 2 to 4 inches on Sunday. A heavier storm is expected to roll in on Monday, with new snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches.

To find the latest road conditions, visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php or http://www.nvroads.com .