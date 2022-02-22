Snow watch: 1 foot of snow could fall in Truckee-Tahoe, forecasters say
The Truckee-Tahoe area is expecting nearly a foot of snow Monday and today, Meteorologist Eric Kurth said.
“There may be an inch of snow late Monday in the afternoon in Truckee,” Kurth said, adding that an additional 2 to 4 inches would arrive Monday evening. “Tuesday, there will be another 2 to 4 inches, a little bit more accumulation.”
By the weather front’s completion on Wednesday, Kurth said skiers and snow sport athletes could look forward to a foot of snow at Donner Pass, possibly a foot and a half above 9,000 feet.
This morning’s low will hit 12 before rising to 25 today. Then, Wednesday morning’s low of 6 will be followed by a high of 26. Temperatures will drop to 3 before rising to just below freezing on Thursday.
Thursday’s expected to be the coldest day of the week in east and west county.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User