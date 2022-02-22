Snow watch: 1 foot of snow could fall in Truckee-Tahoe, forecasters say

FILE — Doggo having ‘snow’ much fun in this January file photo.

Submitted by Amy Conner

The Truckee-Tahoe area is expecting nearly a foot of snow Monday and today, Meteorologist Eric Kurth said.

“There may be an inch of snow late Monday in the afternoon in Truckee,” Kurth said, adding that an additional 2 to 4 inches would arrive Monday evening. “Tuesday, there will be another 2 to 4 inches, a little bit more accumulation.”

By the weather front’s completion on Wednesday, Kurth said skiers and snow sport athletes could look forward to a foot of snow at Donner Pass, possibly a foot and a half above 9,000 feet.

This morning’s low will hit 12 before rising to 25 today. Then, Wednesday morning’s low of 6 will be followed by a high of 26. Temperatures will drop to 3 before rising to just below freezing on Thursday.

Thursday’s expected to be the coldest day of the week in east and west county.

