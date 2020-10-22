SnowGlobe Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The SnowGlobe Musical Festival has been canceled due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

SnowGlobe would have been celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, but organizers made the decision to cancel after consulting with state and health officials, said a social media post.

“2020 has been a year of challenges and we wanted more than anything to be a bright spot in this otherwise black year — but after close consultation with local and state health officials regarding the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival,” said a Twitter post. “The safety and well-being of our attendees, artists, partners, staff and the entire South Lake Tahoe community will always be our top priority. We are so grateful for the community that has supported us and made the last decade of shared experiences so memorable. Rest assured that when the world allows, we’ll be back and ready to celebrate.”

Thousands of electronic music fans flock to the playfields in South Lake Tahoe every year to take in the three-day event from Dec. 29-31 at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Source: Tahoe Daily Tribune