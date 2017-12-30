SnowGlobe takes center stage in South Lake Tahoe

The 2017 SnowGlobe Music Festival took center stage at Lake Tahoe Community College on Friday, Dec. 29, with performances by a number of chart-topping acts, including Khalid, Travis Scott and Zedd.

The three-day festival continues on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. For more information about the festival check out http://snowglobemusicfestival.com/sg17-line-up.

