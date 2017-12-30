SnowGlobe takes center stage in South Lake Tahoe
December 30, 2017
The 2017 SnowGlobe Music Festival took center stage at Lake Tahoe Community College on Friday, Dec. 29, with performances by a number of chart-topping acts, including Khalid, Travis Scott and Zedd.
The three-day festival continues on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. For more information about the festival check out http://snowglobemusicfestival.com/sg17-line-up.
Have your own SnowGlobe photos you want to share? Tag #TahoeSnaps on Instagram for a chance to be featured.