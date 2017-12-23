Snowmaking, creativity crucial for Lake Tahoe resorts during early season dry periods

Heading into Christmas and the new year, there will be plenty of snow at the resorts, but none in the forecast.

December has been a bit of a bummer when it comes to snowfall, but strong snowmaking, creativity and cold temperatures keep the slopes open and even help unlock more terrain.

With one of the most extensive snowmaking systems in the country, Heavenly Mountain Resort continues to expand its list of open trails, including today, Dec. 23, when the California side is expected to open.

The South Lake Tahoe in-town resort also had its snow fan guns pointed at Stagecoach on the Nevada side on Friday, Dec. 22, and that steeper trail will soon open.

“We can make snow on the majority of our named trails on the mountain in two states,” said Heavenly’s senior communications manager Kevin Cooper.

Heavenly’s snowmaking system includes four pump houses, two reservoirs, almost 1,000 water and air hydrants on the mountain and over 60 automated fan guns placed on steeper terrain that can make nearly twice as much snow as the typical air or water gun, according to Heavenly’s Bryan Hickman and Cooper.