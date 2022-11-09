Snowstorm moving on, slick, icy roads remain

Chain controls are in effect for most of the Truckee-Tahoe region Wednesday morning.

Provided/NVroads.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm is on its way out of the Truckee-Tahoe region after dropping at least a couple feet of snow.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday for lingering snow showers.

While the heavy snow has ended, slick and icy road conditions remain and chain controls are in effect for much of the basin.

No chains are required on U.S. Highway 50 from Meyers through South Lake Tahoe to Stateline and from California State Route 89 from the “Y” to Camp Richardson. There are some kinds of restrictions for all other areas Wednesday morning.

The service is calling for a 50% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. and then the mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny with a high just above freezing.

The overnight low is expected to drop into the single digits.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high in the upper 30s with the overnight low again dropping to about 7 degrees.

The high temp rises to the mid 40s on Friday, Veterans Day, before a 20% chance of a snow dusting on Saturday.