Snowy crash injures two on Interstate 80

Two people were seriously injured and multiple vehicles were hit after a big rig lost control on Interstate 80 near Nyack Road Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on westbound I-80, west of Yuba Gap, just before 9:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol website.

“There had been multiple collisions prior to this,” said CHP Officer Tim Brown.

Two vehicles had collided, causing minor damage, and both drivers had stopped on the side of the highway and gotten out of their vehicles to exchange information. A third vehicle then stopped to see if they were OK, with the female driver also standing on the side of the road, he said.

A big rig that did not have chains came around a curve and was going too fast. The driver hit the brakes and jack-knifed, hitting multiple vehicles and two of the people standing on the side of the road, Brown said.

The woman who was driving the third vehicle sustained major, but not life-threatening, injuries, while a man sustained moderate injuries, Brown said. Both were transported to regional hospitals.

The big rig hit a total of six vehicles, Brown said.

“Never stop on the freeway if you don’t have to, especially in the snow,” he said. “Drive to the next exit and stop there.”

