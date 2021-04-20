SNU president to speak at IVCBA’s 1st ’Inclined to Meet’
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village Community and Business Association will host its first “Inclined to Meet” monthly community program online at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
The free event’s guest speaker will be Rob Valli, president of Sierra Nevada University, who will present his insight on “Finding Your Inner Entrepreneur.”
The event can be viewed by following this link on Zoom.
“IVCBA sees a need for residents to hear about the positive issues and events that are alive and well in our community,” said Linda Offerdahl, IVCBA executive director in a press release. “The pandemic has led to the isolation of locals and an influx of new residents, all wanting to know more about our active and wonderful community.”
The purpose of “Inclined to Meet” is to engage the community with its businesses and nonprofit organizations through presentations from community leaders. The program also includes updates from various local organizations.
IVCBA is a community and business association for Incline Village Crystal Bay. Along with events and programs such as “Inclined to Meet,” it provides current and local news, business listings, and a community calendar through its website.
“Everyone is invited to subscribe to our organization for free or join as a community supporter to receive our weekly SnapShot E-newsletter,” said Offerdahl.
Businesses and nonprofits receive additional benefits with their membership.
For more information, visit IVCBA.org.
