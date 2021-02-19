Soaring Ranch Phase 2 forges ahead

Phase 2 of the Soaring Ranch project forged ahead on Tuesday as the Truckee Planning Commission approved requested amendments and a use permit for the project.

Amendments requested by the developer for the project, which is part of the larger Joerger Specific Ranch Specific Plan, include reduced retail space, replacing commercial floor area with multi-family residential units, a revision of the previously approved site plan, modifications of previously approved parcel sizes, and a use permit to approve of residential units in the regional commercial zoning district.

Phase 2 of the project includes four mixed-use buildings with 31,523 square feet of commercial floor area, and 69 multi-family residential units, eight of which are to be affordable housing units, in the regional commercial zoning district at 10001 Soaring Way.

Discussion on the project was rolled over from the Planning Commission’s January meeting, and included questions about whether changes are consistent with the goals of the Joerger Ranch Specific Plan, whether the proposed mixed uses of the project are appropriate within the regional commercial zoning district, and if proposed changes create a superior project in terms of site design.

Developers also presented updates to the project, which include bicycle parking and storage throughout the site, a children’s natural play area with bouldering options and a large lawn area, outdoor work and study areas with Wi-Fi, table seating, fire pits, a quarter-mile walking path along the perimeter, and further trail improvements to connect the site to Truckee’s greater trail system. Other updates included moving two of the buildings farther away from Soaring Way to create a more pedestrian-friendly streetscape, along with other layout changes designed to save 18 existing trees at the site. The development team clarified that building rooftops would be designed to accommodate solar panels as well.

Ultimately, the Planning Commission approved of the project amendments. Vice Chair Suzie Tarnay abstained from voting due to concerns about whether the project is consistent with the goals of the larger specific plan.

The appeal period for the project ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.