Soaring Ranch Phase Two Redesign approved by Truckee Planning Commission

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Planning Commission has approved the redesigned plans for Phase Two of the Soaring Ranch mixed-use neighborhood. This approval, granted on June 17, 2025, marks a pivotal moment for the development, paving the way for the groundbreaking of the next phase which will introduce vital housing options and enhanced commercial offerings to the Truckee community. The redesigned plans emphasize smart density for maximized affordability, enhanced open space, and an active mixed-use community, alongside efficient inclusionary housing to strengthen local workforce stability.

The Truckee Town Council has approved the redesigned plans for Phase Two of the Soaring Ranch mixed-use neighborhood. Provided

Once complete, Phase Two will consist of two new buildings, with commercial spaces positioned on Soaring Way and residential units located behind. This horizontally mixed-use design offers reduced costs and allows for an increased number of affordable units, while protecting residential areas farther back on the site.

Key highlights of the approved plan include:

Expanded Housing Options: The project will feature 86 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residential housing units, with 24% of the units dedicated to affordable housing. This increase in multi-family housing units aims to directly address Truckee’s persistent high demand and low inventory of residential housing.

The project will feature 86 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residential housing units, with 24% of the units dedicated to affordable housing. This increase in multi-family housing units aims to directly address Truckee’s persistent high demand and low inventory of residential housing. Targeted Commercial Space: Phase Two will include 22,000 square feet of commercial space, strategically designed to house new restaurants and retail businesses that will enhance residents’ quality of life, such as a pet store, pharmacy, and coffee shop. This adjusted commercial footprint is now separate from the residential units and aims to fulfill a significantly underserved demand for retail, office, F&B and residential space on the east side of Truckee

Phase Two will include 22,000 square feet of commercial space, strategically designed to house new restaurants and retail businesses that will enhance residents’ quality of life, such as a pet store, pharmacy, and coffee shop. This adjusted commercial footprint is now separate from the residential units and aims to fulfill a significantly underserved demand for retail, office, F&B and residential space on the east side of Truckee Enhanced Connectivity: Soaring Ranch continues its commitment to a walkable neighborhood with access to trails, transit, and essential services. Bike path connections will link the neighborhood to Martis Valley, Lake Tahoe, historic Downtown Truckee, and the Truckee River, promoting car-free accessibility.

Soaring Ranch continues its commitment to a walkable neighborhood with access to trails, transit, and essential services. Bike path connections will link the neighborhood to Martis Valley, Lake Tahoe, historic Downtown Truckee, and the Truckee River, promoting car-free accessibility. Sustainable and Thoughtful Design: The project incorporates natural materials, stepped massing, inviting entryways, and extensive landscaping and outdoor gathering areas, aligning with Truckee’s design standards and a “20-minute neighborhood” planning principle where work, life, and play come together.

“Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to provide much-needed local housing and create a neighborhood that allows easy, car-free access to all that Truckee has to offer,” said Art Chapman, founder and chairman of JMA Holdings. “In response to the needs of our community, we have increased the number of multi-family housing units and adjusted the commercial space within the project. We’re already discussing master leases with local employers for employee housing, confident this plan will create a thriving, integrated community.”

Soaring Ranch, located at Highway 267 and Soaring Way, is Truckee’s newest mixed-use neighborhood in over 25 years. Phase One businesses, including Raley’s O-N-E Market , Mountain Hardware and Sports , Martis Valley Massage , DLUX Window Coverings , North Tahoe Properties and Truckee Brewing Company .

Residential pre-leasing for Phase Two will begin at the end of 2025, with commercial pre-leasing currently underway. Interested businesses are encouraged to visit the Soaring Ranch website to learn more at http://www.soaringranch.com .