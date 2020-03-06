Soaring Ranch project up for discussion at Good Morning Truckee

The March 10 Good Morning Truckee will offer an update on the Soaring Ranch project and news from Tahoe Forest Health System.

Art Chapman is founder and chairman of JMA Ventures LLC, the developers of Soaring Ranch on the corner of Highway 267 and Soaring Way, adjacent to the Truckee Tahoe Airport. This project is being developed in multiple phases and will consist of 16 acres for a lifestyle, mixed-use commercial center that will serve as a local and regional destination.

According to a news release, the first phase will be anchored by a new 35,000-square-foot Raley’s store, and will include an additional 20-24,000 square feet of specialty retail. Other tenants in the center include Mountain Hardware. Chapman will share details about the project, progress of the work, anticipated opening date, and plans for Phase II.

Improvements in quality, service, people, finance and growth in the past year, and the past four years, at Tahoe Forest Health System are almost unequalled in the health care industry, the news release states. “This growth has been necessary in order to keep pace with the demands and growth of the communities it serves.” Scott Baker, VP Provider & Physician Services, will talk about Tahoe Forest Health System’s growth design, recruitment of medical providers, new services, and filling the gaps that have been developing in order to ensure the highest quality patient care and services.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com under What’s Happening. Breeze through the check-in line to get breakfast and a seat faster. You can also purchase multi-packs of tickets for your convenience – which can also get you checked-in quicker. And, as always, you can still purchase your ticket at the door with cash, credit card or check.

Good Morning Truckee, a community forum to provide timely and relevant information on a variety of topics and create a networking opportunity, is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.