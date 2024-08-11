Some candidate filing deadlines extended for November Presidential Election in Nevada County

Candidate filing deadlines for 17 local offices have been extended due to failure of an eligible incumbent to file. Prospective candidates for the offices listed below have until close of business on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to file to run in the November 5, 2024 Presidential General Election.

Incumbents who missed the regular candidate filing deadline are not eligible to file.

Some of the offices that have extended deadlines are:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

Truckee Sanitary District, Long Term

Truckee Sanitary District, Short Term

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

Full details of all open seats are available at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November5Election .

Candidates for school districts and special districts file with Nevada County Elections. Candidates in the Truckee area who intend to file for school district and special district offices may pick up their candidate packet from the Town of Truckee Town Clerk.