Soroptimist awards $5,000 to help trafficked women

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner was able to support both Awaken and Sierra Community House with $2,500 each due to the generous support of the Whittier Trust.

Sierra Community House provides 24/7 support to women, men and children subject to sex trafficking or domestic violence. The support ranges from hotels, food, clothes, comfort in Truckee and North Tahoe. This grant will be used to promote these services in our community. In addition, SITD has placed posters highlighting the services in Truckee, Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

(L-R) SCH staff, Katrina Midgley, Grants Coordinator, Pam English (SITD), Paul Bancroft, Executive Director, Christian Wood, Volunteer and Intern Coordinator. Sierra Community House Receiving Big Check to Increase Public Awareness. Provided

Awaken in Reno has set up transitional housing for women and their families who have been trafficked. This grant will be used to help furnish the supportive housing.

SITD President, Cathy Leibow, noted “I am so pleased we can support women in our community getting the help they need to get out of dangerous situations and rebuild their lives for themselves and their children.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) holds monthly club meetings currently on the 2nd Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or contact Cathy Leibow, President, at info@SITD.info . SITD hosts their annual Wine and Restaurant Faire in June and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans November 16th.

Soroptimist is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (http://www.SITD.info ) is a 501(c)(3) organization.