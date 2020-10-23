Soroptimist Club cleans Highway 80 in Truckee

From left to right, Soroptimists Charlene Simmons, Angela White, Philippa Nigg and Leslie Dugger.

Provided photo

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) cleaned their one mile section of Highway 80 in Truckee on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

Soroptimist President Patti Conk enthusiastically commented, “It was a big job, made worse by the fact we did not do our normal cleanup in the spring due to COVID. After picking up 40 bags of trash we left a stretch of around 100 yards unfinished. Five of us went back a few days later and finished that stretch off, picking up another 10 bags, so now when you drive along I-80 hopefully you will notice the area between the SITD signs is looking good!”

The most fun items found include a pair of pajamas, a Batman top, some Monopoly money, a purse (that had been stolen) and even a few real dollars.

Soroptimist Sue Sage stated, “It would be great for other clubs to participate in ‘Adopt a Highway’ program. We have fun working with friends we could keep our whole area pristine.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month by Zoom. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@sitd.info. For more information, go to http://www.sitd.info or contact Patti Conk, President. SITD hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a virtual week of shopping featuring local artisans from Nov. 1-8.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.sitd.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD)