Soroptimist Club donates thousands of toys to Truckee families

Soroptimist Angela White collects and sorts toys on distribution day in Truckee.

Provided photo

A collection of donated toys at the airport.

Provided photo

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) collected and distributed thousands of toys to families in need in Truckee as part of Community Christmas.

This year was a challenge because of COVID restrictions reducing where the Toys for Tot boxes could be located and eliminating company parties. As always, it was a community effort. The airport gave the club containers for storage. Seventh Day Adventist church allowed the club to use their work room to store toys. On Dec. 19, the Californian Highway Patrol officers moved 430 bags of toys from two locations (containers at the airport and the basement of the Seventh Day Adventists Church) to the Truckee Recreation Center for Distribution Day. As a result, 489 children (215 families) were very happy to be given their toy bags, ready for the big day. And special thanks to SITD members Angela White, Lynette Powell and Philippa Nigg who had to do most of the sorting and bagging to minimize COVID risk to others. The club worked closely with Truckee Community Christmas (TCC) and Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots provided the boxes and lots of toys. TCC provided coordinated and a place to distribute toys to the families.

SITD member Lynette Powell commented, “We received some generous cash donations, so that we were able to buy lots of toys. The Ian Casey Foundation donated $6,000 when they heard of our need. $2,000 came in from Optimists. The Truckee Police Department provided 30 wonderful helmets. Our club members donated hundreds of dollars in checks, cash and gift cards, plus toys.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month by Zoom. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@sitd.info. For more information, go to http://www.sitd.info or contact Patti Conk, President. SITD hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a virtual week of shopping featuring local artisans, in November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.sitd.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner