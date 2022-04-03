Soroptimist honors five women and girls

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner’s annual Celebrating the Best for Women Awards Reception was held Thursday, March 17, in the Community Arts Center in Truckee. The event honored our Violet Richardson Award high school recipients Ella Costello-Muzyczka and Alexa McPherson for their inspiring work volunteering in the community; Live Your Dream awardees Brenda Delgadillo and Michelle Erskine with $2,500 and $500 respectively to continue their education; and our Woman of Distinction, Carol Meagher, for supporting women and families in our community at the KidZone for many years.

The event showcased Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner’s continuity of commitment to empowering women and girls, by first giving the tools for success with the Violet Richardson Award, by giving economic empowerment with the Live Your Dream Awards, and lastly, by honoring a woman in our community who defines the essence of our Soroptimist mission.

Special Recognition was given four members for longevity of service: Leslie Dugger, 10 years; Lil Schaller, 15 years; Pati Johnson, 30 years; and Leslie Williams, 35 years. Each of these outstanding members shared pearls of wisdom gleaned through their years of service to Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner. Emily and Robert Bousquet performed a beautiful rendition of The Prayer accompanied by Sandie Davis. The reception was attended by over fifty individuals including Soroptimist members, awardees and their guests, as well as members of the Truckee community at large.

The lovely evening was captured in the words of a former Ruby Award recipient, “Groups like SITD make the difference between having a dream and having the means to achieve it. They see the whole woman or girl, even those who have made poor choices in the past, and helps them down a new path that will lead to a fulfilling life.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or contact Lisa Saqui, President, at info@SITD.info . Soroptimist International of Truckee Donnerwill host their 47th annual Wine Tasting Faire on June 4 and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans in mid-November.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner

Brenda Delgadillo Receives $2,500 to continue her education.

Provided photo

Carol Meagher Receives the Woman of Distinction Award from Soroptimists.

Provided photo