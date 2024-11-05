Soroptimist International now accepting applications for two grant/scholarship programs to empower women

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Soroptimist International announced that applications are now open for two impactful grant and scholarship programs aimed at supporting women in their pursuit of education and training.

Live Your Dream (LYD) Program

The Live Your Dream program is specifically designed for women who are the head of household and have at least one dependent. This grant provides financial assistance of up to $4,000, which can be utilized to further education or training opportunities. The application deadline for this program is Nov. 15, 2024.

Career Advancement Scholarships (CAS)

In addition, the Career Advancement Scholarships are available to women seeking education or training. This program is open to applicants demonstrating financial need, with scholarships also valued at up to $4,000. The application deadline for the CAS program is Jan. 15, 2025.

Both programs are part of Soroptimist International’s commitment to improving the lives of women and girls through access to education and training. We encourage all eligible women to apply and take a step toward achieving their dreams.