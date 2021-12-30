Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner give over 1,000 toys to Truckee children

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner collected, organized and distributed over 1,000 toys to approximately 200 families as part of Community Christmas. Dozens of donation bins were placed all over town to collect toys. Northstar donated 30 new sleds. Community Christmas, the Ian Casey Foundation and Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner donated thousands of dollars, which was used to buy high quality toys — skateboards, scooters, Alexa Echos, art kits, family games, baby toys, winter hats and gloves. Toys for Tots from North Lake Tahoe gave magic kits and games. And the Airport District generously loaned us a hanger for toy storage and the Truckee Recreation District lent us a room for distribution.

Soroptimist President Lisa Saqui enthusiastically commented, “The generosity of the Truckee community is inspiring this holiday season. Everyone wanted to make sure that all our children have toys, warm coats and enough food. We were pleased to continue participating in Community Christmas and the toy drive this year as we have done for the past many years.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info . Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a craft fair for shopping, featuring local artisans in November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner