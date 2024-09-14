Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner launches ‘Women Supporting Women’ grant

TRUCKEE, Calif —Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) announced the launching of a new “Women Supporting Women” grant program, seeking contributions from women owned or operated businesses in the Truckee area of $500 or more through December, 2024 to directly support two of its signature women focused programs: the Career Advancement Scholarship and “Live Your Dream.”

An anonymous donor will match any funds received between September and December, 2024 up to $2,500 to kickstart the program with a goal to reach $50,000.

Imagine a world where every woman can achieve her dreams. SITD believes that by coming together, we can make this vision a reality. The Career Advancement Scholarship provides essential education and training for women one-year post-high school. “Live Your Dream” provides vital support to women who are primary earners for their families and working to further their education or vocational skills.

Women owned or operated businesses who donate $500 or more will be featured on the SITD website, promoted at SITD events and invited to the SITD “Best of Women” event in March, 2025 so we can share your story too.

SITD is one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in the Truckee area and focuses on improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

SITD holds monthly club meetings the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Airport. To pledge your support to “Women Supporting Women” please mail your donation to SITD, PO Box 1423, Truckee, California. For more information contact Shirley Phelan at info@sitd.info .