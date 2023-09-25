Soroptimist Truckee Donner accepting Live Your Dream applications for up to $4,000 awards

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women. The program provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.

You are eligible to apply if:

You are a woman with primary financial responsibility for yourself and your dependents.

You are attending an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills training program.

You have financial need.

Applications are due by November 15, 2023 and should be submitted online here .

The Live Your Dream Award involves three levels of cash awards. The program begins at the local Soroptimist club level. SITD provides scholarships up to $4,000.

Local level award recipients become eligible for region level awards of either $3,000 or $5,000. Region level award recipients then become eligible to receive one of three international level awards of $10,000.

“Last year, we were able to give $10,000 in Live Your Dream grants to help 4 single women with children continue their education,” said Cathy Leibow, SITD President.

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings at noon on the 2nd Thursday of each month at the Truckee Airport. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at

info@sitd.info . For more information, go to Home Page | Soroptimist of Truckee Donner (sitd.info ) or contact Cathy Leibow, President, at President@SITD.info .