Soroptimist Truckee Donner makes donation to help stop human traffcking
TRUCKEE, Calif. — On April 25th, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosted a program on Sex Trafficking.
Melissa Holland, from Awaken, and Andrea Chapman and Nancy Settle from Sierra Community House presented an overview of sex trafficking and prostitution in Reno and the Tahoe-Truckee areas. They highlighted the services that both groups offer to help women and girls and some boys leave those situations, get into a safe environment and develop skills and confidence to rebuild their lives.
“SITD was very fortunate to have these impressive speakers available to educate our members and guests on such an important human rights community issue.” said Denise Trani-Morris, SITD President
Because of the generous grant from a local donor, SITD was able to grant $5000 to Awaken and Sierra Community House. The grants will be used for three projects:
1.SCH-$2000 will be used to prepare backpacks and the items women who are escaping violence or trafficking and need such as clothes, shampoo, underwear.
2.SCH-$500 has been used to print STOP TRAFFICKING signs that direct people to a 24/7 hot line manned by SCH.
3.Awaken -$1500 for a celebration for seven trafficked high school girls who are graduating from high school.
After the program meeting, SITD members posted informational flyers around the community to help stop trafficking in our area.
The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings at 12 p.m. on the 2ndvThursday of eachvmonth at the Truckee Airport, 10356 Truckee Airport Road. All women are invited to join them as a guest by emailing us at info@sitruckeedonner.org.For more information, go to Home Page | Soroptimist of Truckee Donner or contact Denise Trani-Morris, President, at President@SITD.info.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.