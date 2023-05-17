Soroptimist Truckee Donner makes donation to help stop human traffcking

SITD was able to grant $5000 to Awaken and Sierra Community House.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On April 25th, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosted a program on Sex Trafficking.

Melissa Holland, from Awaken, and Andrea Chapman and Nancy Settle from Sierra Community House presented an overview of sex trafficking and prostitution in Reno and the Tahoe-Truckee areas. They highlighted the services that both groups offer to help women and girls and some boys leave those situations, get into a safe environment and develop skills and confidence to rebuild their lives.

“SITD was very fortunate to have these impressive speakers available to educate our members and guests on such an important human rights community issue.” said Denise Trani-Morris, SITD President

Because of the generous grant from a local donor, SITD was able to grant $5000 to Awaken and Sierra Community House. The grants will be used for three projects:

1.SCH-$2000 will be used to prepare backpacks and the items women who are escaping violence or trafficking and need such as clothes, shampoo, underwear.

2.SCH-$500 has been used to print STOP TRAFFICKING signs that direct people to a 24/7 hot line manned by SCH.

3.Awaken -$1500 for a celebration for seven trafficked high school girls who are graduating from high school.

After the program meeting, SITD members posted informational flyers around the community to help stop trafficking in our area.

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings at 12 p.m. on the 2ndvThursday of eachvmonth at the Truckee Airport, 10356 Truckee Airport Road. All women are invited to join them as a guest by emailing us at info@sitruckeedonner.org.For more information, go to Home Page | Soroptimist of Truckee Donner or contact Denise Trani-Morris, President, at President@SITD.info .