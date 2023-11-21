Soroptimist Truckee Donner offers career advancement scholarships for women
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is now accepting applications for career advancement scholarships for women.
The scholarships can be used for:
- Attendance at an accredited or certified technical, vocational or trade school
- Attendance in a training course for career enhancement or for licensing fees
- Two-year Associate Degree program
- Attendance at a Community College with the intention to transfer to a Bachelor’s Degree program
- Four-year Bachelor’s Degree program
Who can apply:
- Women who are at least 18 years old and at least one year post high school.
- California and Nevada residents living or working in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain communities, such as Truckee, Donner Summit, Sierraville, Loyalton, Graeagle, West Lake Tahoe and North Lake Tahoe.
- Have been accepted at one of the approved post-secondary educational programs described above (proof of acceptance is required).
Scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded. The deadline to apply is February 10.
To apply, download the application at sitd.info/page/career-advancement. Submitted the completed application to scholarships@sitd.info.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.