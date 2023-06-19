Soroptimist Truckee Donner raises $40k for Local scholarships, grants, community projects
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Tahoe Donner held its 48th Annual Wine and Restaurant Faire on June 10 at Coyote Moon Golf Course. The fundraising event netted over $40,000 to be used for scholarships, grants and community projects.
SITD thanks their sponsors, members, and attendees for making this possible. The rain did not discourage the 300 attendees who enjoyed food tastings, and wine and beer from local restaurants, wineries and breweries. The silent auction tables were packed with multiple bids.
“This past fiscal year we were able to give over $82,000 in scholarships and grants, helping women and girls in our community. Now we have a head start for the upcoming year,” said Denise Trani-Morris, SITD President.
The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings at noon on the 2nd Thursday of each month at the Truckee Airport (10356 Truckee Airport Road). All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@sitd.infoFor more information, go to Home Page | Soroptimist of Truckee Donner (sitd.info) or contact DeniseTrani-Morris, President, at President@SITD.info.
