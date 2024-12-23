SOS Outreach, Northstar host Parents Ride Day

TRUCKEE, Calif. – SOS Outreach, a youth development nonprofit, offered parents of program participants the opportunity to learn how to ski or snowboard for the first time ever. Thanks to support from Northstar California and Vail Resorts Epic Promise, complimentary lift tickets and rentals were included. This was the first time on the mountain for the majority of the participants, with cost and fear being the main reasons.

“We all know that the high costs that come with the sport are a large barrier to entry, however, the sport itself can be really intimidating,” said Heather Schwartz, SOS Outreach Program Manager. “There are a lot of logistics that go into a day on the mountain, so we are ensuring that the experience is seamless for our families. We provide all the gear, guidance on where to park, how to carry the skis, and more, ensuring it is a supportive and inclusive environment for them to learn. It helps that they know me and are alongside other adults in the same situation.”

SOS Outreach and Northstar California saw this as an opportunity to further their impact on the community and the families they serve through Epic Promise. Provided / Katey Hamill

SOS Outreach builds a sense of belonging in kids and teenagers through outdoor-based mentorship. Throughout its multi-year curriculum, participants practice core values on ride days, develop life skills through off-mountain workshops, and connect to their community through service projects. Through this weekend, parents received a glimpse of what their children learn on a typical SOS Outreach ride day.

Martha Escobar expressed her excitement about the opportunity to try skiing again, recalling that she had only skied once in high school.

“I live here, surrounded by so many activities, yet we never take advantage of them because we’re too busy or afraid,” she shared. “The idea of focusing on adults was incredible. It’s never too late to learn something new, even if it’s challenging.” Escobar also found it amusing that, after years of dropping her son off for his SOS ride days, this time he was the one dropping her off to ski. “He warned me I would be exhausted afterward—and he was right!”

After 20 years of collaboration, SOS Outreach and Northstar California saw this as an opportunity to further their impact on the community and the families they serve through Epic Promise. With more than 200 local kids and teenagers receiving mountain access and gear through this program, the two organizations continue to explore ways to make the industry more inclusive and accessible.

“As someone who’s watched my own kids discover the joy of the mountains, I know how meaningful it is to share that experience as a family,” said Max Leabman, Director of Ski and Ride Services at Northstar. “Seeing parents ski or ride for the first time, alongside their children, is truly inspiring and such a powerful step toward creating a more inclusive and connected mountain community. We’re honored to work with SOS Outreach to make moments like this possible, and we look forward to continuing to help make the sport more accessible to all.”

Learn more at sosoutreach.org .