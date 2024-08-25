SOS Outreach, Northstar teach local youth about career paths, providing job experience

This program engages local youth around North Lake providing them with professional skills during a two-week intensive and then places them in paid internships for the remainder of the summer.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – SOS Outreach, a youth development nonprofit that provides mentorship through outdoor adventure and community engagement, has expanded its Career Development Program to engage seven participants in NorthLake Tahoe. Through this summer program, SOS participants are encouraged to sign-up for a two-week, paid skills intensive that focuses on interview skills, resume building, technology, professional communication and inclusion in the workplace. Following completion of the intensive, teens ages 16 and up interview for paid apprenticeships at Northstar California.

After success in Colorado and Utah, SOS Outreach expanded the program to Tahoe in the summer of 2023.

“We saw that many of our participants were looking for summer jobs but didn’t know where to begin and did not have any training to feel confident in the process. As a mentoring organization our goal with the Career Development program is to connect kids’ interests for skiing and riding to real job opportunities right here in the community” says North Lake Program Manager, Heather Schwartz, “but ultimately, we want to equip them with the skills necessary to be successful at whatever they choose to pursue.”

Alicia, an SOS participant, was involved in the program last year and returned again this summer. She has been working at Northstar’s Lodge at Big Springs Assisting with Northstar and Epic Promise’s sustainability efforts. “I’ve been able to learn a lot about professionalism through this job as well as how to interact with different people. I’m thankful to have a manager who has made this a really positive experience for me. I feel like people here really want to help me succeed.”

Learn more about this program and how you can support these efforts here: sosoutreach.org .