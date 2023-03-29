SOS Outreach partners with Northstar California

SOS Outreach, is launching it's Career Development Pipeline in North Lake Tahoe in partnership with Northstar California.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Youth development nonprofit, SOS Outreach, has impacted 170 local youth this year through its Learn to Ride and Mentoring programs which consist of five ski/ride days at Northstar California.

The Learn to Ride program began in 2010 with a Vail Resorts Epic Promise grant to provide season passes, rentals and instructors to 25 local youth. Shortly after, SOS Outreach expanded its reach by offering its multi-year mentoring program to keep youth engaged year after year until graduation. The mentor program also consists of additional workshops and community service activities to teach leadership skills and a core-values based curriculum.



“It has been incredible to grow our program and serve more youth throughout the community,” says Heather Schwartz, North Lake Tahoe Program Manager. “The goal is to have more kids returning year after year for the full benefits of our multi-year curriculum. After year five, we work to keep youth engaged through our Junior Mentor program and Career Development Pipeline.”



Launched in Colorado in 2020, the Career Development Pipeline provides paid summer jobs to SOS participants, ages 15 and up, with partners in the outdoor industry. This summer will be the first year that this program is offered to North Lake Tahoe teens. Participants receive mentorship from SOS and partner staff throughout the course of the apprenticeship learning work ethic, communication skills, problem solving, collaboration and more.



Additionally, this program would not be possible without the support of the Parasol Community Foundation, Tahoe Fund, Martis Camp Foundation and Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation.



To learn more or get involved, visit sosoutreach.org