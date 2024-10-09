SOS Outreach to award $45,000 in scholarships for its outdoor-based mentorship program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Youth development nonprofit, SOS Outreach, plans to award an estimated $45,000 in scholarships to families this winter season. The nonprofit, which engages over 3,000 youth annually across 10 states and 15 communities, helps young people develop life skills through the power of mentorship in the outdoors.

“It is central to the mission of SOS Outreach that no family is denied participation based on financial limitations,” says SOS’ Chief Operating Officer, Elizabeth Williams, “and we provide all programs at a significantly discounted rate to ensure affordability and accessibility”.

For SOS’s introductory program, which includes five on-mountain ride days with a ski/snowboard instructor, the cost to the organization is $675 per youth, while the fee-for-service charged to families is $100. For SOS’ Mentor Program, which includes five on-mountain ride days, multiple off-mountain workshops, and community service activities, the cost to the organization is $2,000 per child, and the fee-for-service charged to families is $150. SOS has found that charging some fee for service increases a sense of ownership and buy-in to the program for families and helps youth be motivated to show up since they have invested financially in this opportunity. In order to offer programs at these rates, SOS fundraises significant dollars, both nationally and locally, to directly benefit youth.

Families who can not afford the fee for service are awarded scholarships to ensure their children can still participate in the program. To participate, youth must undergo a strength and needs assessment and must qualify for two needs out of a list of approximately 25. These needs range from having difficulties in school to struggling with mental health to coming from a low-income household. Out of the over 3,000 youth who participate in SOS, 45.7% come from low-income households or households that make less than $40,000 per year.

Last year, SOS gave scholarships to 590 youth and it anticipates giving away a similar amount this season. “SOS not only provides access to the mountains, but through our multi-year mentor program, we are giving youth access to so many opportunities and resources that extend far beyond the outdoors,” says Williams.

SOS receives tremendous in-kind support (valued at $4.8M) from founding partner Vail Resorts and other local mountain partners for the access and professional skiing/snowboarding instruction, lift tickets, season passes, and gear rentals. The cost to the organization described above does not include the in-kind contributions, but all of the operational costs to deliver the program’s progressive positive youth development curriculum on and off the mountain.

In an additional effort to continue providing mountain access, Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise has provided SOS with special alumni 10-day passes for any alumni who re-engage with the organization as volunteers. “We know that there are financial barriers to participate in the sport and wanted to make sure that young people still had access even after they graduate from the program,” says Travis Tafoya Epic Promise’s Sr. Manager of Inclusive Access and SOS alum/board member, “just because you age out of the program does not mean you have to age out of the mountains”.

SOS is set to kick off its 2024/25 winter season in December with over 3,000 young people hitting the slopes through SOS programs. To learn more, visit: sosoutreach.org