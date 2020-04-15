SoundTheHorn: Amtrak teams with transportation partners across the country to honor essential workers

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

NEW YORK – Amtrak is collaborating with transportation partners nationwide to honor all of the heroic transportation and other essential workers across the country with the #SoundTheHorn campaign – a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound vehicle horns at noon (Pacific time) on Thursday, April 16.

Partners supporting the cause throughout the country include the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the Northeast, SEPTA and the Maryland Transit Administration in the Mid-Atlantic region, MBTA in New England, Memphis Area Transit Authority in the South, Metra, PaceBus and NICTD in the Midwest and Metrolink and AC Transit on the West Coast.

As a tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of this public health crisis, including transportation workers, every Amtrak train in service across the country, and several thousand trains and buses running in service nationwide, will give two one-second horn blasts in solidarity with partner agencies. Heroic transportation workers continue to provide critical service for heroic healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” said Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner. “We are proud to participate with our partners and ‘sound our horns’ by honoring and thanking all of the heroes across the nation who continue their essential and heroic service.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to recognize and thank essential employees working throughout Oregon’s transportation system,” said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. “These individuals are on the front-line, providing critical services to help us get through the COVID-19 challenges. By joining with others across the country in this campaign, we’re making our message loud and clear: ‘We couldn’t do it without you.’”

“The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) and Amtrak San Joaquins staff are committed to continuing to provide essential transportation for Californians and to #SoundTheHorn on Thursday along with our regional partners,” said SJJPA Executive Director Stacey Mortensen. “While we continue to navigate this challenging environment, we understand that services like the San Joaquins continue to provide connectivity to many Californians including essential workers and others in need of alternative transportation options. We thank all the region’s transportation workers for their incredible commitment and service.”

“We are grateful for the onboard crew and all other transit staff who come to work each day to perform essential duties,” said Al Murray, chairman of the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. “These people work to move essential personnel including our region’s hospital workers and first responders, and we commend their tireless efforts to provide this vital public service.”

“We are incredibly grateful to all of the frontline staff who continue to serve those passengers who rely on our service every day,” said Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority, Rob Padgette. “Without the vital work they do on board our trains, at stations, and in the maintenance yards, we would not be able to provide the core level of service needed for essential workers to travel within Northern California.”

“AC Transit’s hero’s neither wears a cape nor costume,” said General Manager, Michael Hursh. “Instead, our hero’s suit up in personal protective equipment, each day, to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities continue to have access to life essentials: doctors, groceries, and paychecks. We now know, our Bus Operators, Mechanics, Service Employees, and Road Supervisors are helping local healthcare workers arrive at treating facilities to battle COVID-19. We are witnessing American courage and bravery personified, so #SoundTheHorn is the least we can collectively do to honor the quiet daily heroism of transit professionals.”

“I am so thankful to the essential workers, including our own, that are dedicated during these challenging times to keep our communities functioning,” said Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “We are blowing our horns to observe their service as we help those who are helping others by getting them to work and the places they need to go. At the same time, we support the message of health and government officials to the community: If you can stay home, please do. If you need transportation for an essential function, Metrolink is here.”

Source: Amtrak