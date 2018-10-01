South Lake Tahoe man convicted of possession of child pornography

A 28-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was convicted of possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Anthony Rumble was convicted of the felony charge and sentenced to 16 months in state prison, the El Dorado County District Attorney's office reported Friday. Upon release Rumble will have to register as a sex offender.



Rumble was initially arrested and booked into the South Lake Tahoe jail on drug charges in March. When he was arrested, Rumble requested a tablet that he had be released to his family, according to the DA's office. When his family picked up the tablet from county jail they found child pornography on the device.

The family reported the discovery to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. A subsequent forensic examination of the tablet found a "substantial amount" of child pornography, according to the DA's office.

This is not the first time Rumble has run afoul of the law.



He was arrested after midnight on Sept. 21, 2017 outside MontBleu Resort Spa & Casino in Stateline on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, The Record-Courier reported.

He originally planned to petition for a diversion program, but told the judge in October 2017 that he would rather, "do his time," than try to make it through drug court which he said would be difficult for him.