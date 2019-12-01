South Lake Tahoe man drowns on Thanksgiving after falling through ice

David Schmidt, 39, was walking three dogs around noon Thursday, Nov. 28, beside the lake in Tahoe Paradise Park when he apparently fell through thin ice.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A South Lake Tahoe man drowned on Thanksgiving day after falling through ice at Lake Baron.

David Schmidt, 39, was walking three dogs around noon Thursday, Nov. 28, beside the lake in Tahoe Paradise Park when he apparently fell through thin ice, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found cold weather clothing in the lake in the area where it was believed Schmidt had fallen in, said a sheriff’s office press release.

The search continued into the evening and detectives confirmed a man was missing.

EDSO Dive Team, along with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Boat Team, Lake Valley Fire, South Lake Tahoe Fire and EDSO Search and Rescue continued to search the lake the following day.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office utilized its advanced remote operated vehicle and located and recovered Schmidt’s body.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play and all signs indicate it was a tragic accident.

Next of kin notifications have been made.

All three dogs were rescued and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.