South Lake Tahoe man’s body retrieved from Tahoe Keys

A man who was found unresponsive in the waters of Tahoe Keys Monday is dead.

A boater spotted what appeared to be a life jacket floating in the water in Tahoe Keys sometime before noon, according to Lt. David Stevenson with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. It soon became evident a person was wearing the life jacket.

Marine 1, South Lake Tahoe's emergency response boat, was called in and retrieved the body of a 76-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident around 11:42 a.m. The man was unresponsive.

He was transported to Tahoe Keys Marina, where medical officials provided further treatment and transported him to Barton Memorial Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Although it is unusual to find a likely drowning victim wearing a life jacket, Stevenson said there does not appear to be anything suspicious or criminal about the incident.

Although it's unclear exactly how long the man's body was in the water, Stevenson said it was likely sometime this morning — meaning a matter of hours, not days.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.