South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission approves relocation of Tahoe Keys corporate yard

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After discussing public parking for several minutes, the Planning Commission approved a project Aug. 9 that would move the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association corporate yard out of the Upper Truckee Marsh and into a vacant lot owned by the California Tahoe Conservancy.

Commissioners Diana Madson, Kili Ongoy and Jenna Palacio showed concern during their monthly meeting that public parking in a highly congested and sought after beach area during the summer might be lost with the change of location.

But after discussion with Jim Brooks, project manager for TKPOA, it turns out that likely only three spots would be lost on the road due to three proposed driveways for the new corporate yard located at 2421 Venice Drive.

Commissioners unanimously approved the project with hopes the public may park in front of the closed yard during weekends “if emergency access and public safety is maintained by word of the fire chief.”

Commissioners also inquired about the possibility of the public being able to park in the yard during busy weekends, but Brooks said it might create a public safety hazard with people being near heavy equipment.

Scott Carroll, an associate environmental planner with California Tahoe Conservancy, was thrilled with being able to restore the marsh where the current yard is situated off Dover Street.

“The conservancy has been working for this since we acquired the land,” Carroll told the commission.

One public comment was heard asking about snow removal and where it would be stored.

Brooks explained that the new yard would have a snow storage area on a concrete slab.

The proposed 4,853 square foot one story building would be divided into one office space, and five garage bays for use by TKPOA landscaping, maintenance and water quality control departments.

The design includes a 15,333 square foot asphalt parking lot and an 8,100 square foot concrete pad for snow and aquatic invasive species harvested from Tahoe Keys lagoons.

A 6-foot high wrought iron fence will circle the property with landscaping also around the perimeter.

The CTC was the lead agency in preparing studies for the yard relocation.